Arunachal: 1 AP Bn NCC  conducts CATC at RGU

ITANAGAR- 1 Arunachal Pradesh Battalion NCC is conducting Combined Annual Training Camp( CATC ) at Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU ), Doimukh from 02 to 06 Mar 21. This is the first such camp being organized post COVID lockdown.

The camp aims at instilling the spirit of nationalism and camaraderie amongst the youth, maintaining all COVID protocols and precautions. More than 450 enthusiastic cadets from nine districts of central and western Arunachal Pradesh are participating in the camp.

A host of activities have been planned for the cadets beyond the routine camp activities. These include live firing, weapon display, demonstration on disaster management, demonstration on CPR etc. Civic action activities, viz, Blood donation, Tree plantation and cleanliness drive will also be undertaken during the camp. A career counseling session, by resource person ex RGU, has also been planned to be organized.

Brig Amrinder Singh Kasana, VrC , Group Commander, Tezpur Group NCC visited the camp site on 03 Mar 21. During his visit, the group Commander interacted with the cadets and witnessed weapon display. He also interacted with Prof Saket Kushwaha, Vice Chancellor RGU and discussed various issues related to NCC and youth empowerment.