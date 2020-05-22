Arunacha: Pema Khandu reviews COVID-19 preparedness in Tawang

Tawang- Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu today chaired a review meeting here on COVID-19 preparedness of Tawang district with the district administration, police and other govt departments.

He lauded the district administration for its exemplary work in COVID-19 preparedness and appreciated the team effort put by the local administration, govt departments, local NGOs, community organizations and the local community. He appreciated the district administration for the elaborate arrangements such as constituting of supervisory committee, monitoring committee and disinfectant committee to put up a robust mechanism to fight covid19.

The Chief Minister said as the country witnesses surge in corona cases, especially in the immediate neighbour state, Arunachal Pradesh must be ready for any eventuality. It is in such likelihood that the purpose of the preparedness level in the state should be on 100 percent prevention on spread of COVID-19 infection as and when any positive cases arises. He said it would be failure of the state government if the spread of the disease is not contained.

He said adequate awareness must be generated to prevent spread of panic and rumours if any positive case arises. He urged the use of IEC campaigns, use of all means of public communication to spread awareness so that any positively identified person is not ostracized.

Speaking on the initiatives by the state government in health sector, Khandu said NESID and NEC funds will be 100 percent used for upgrading the health sector. He informed that a long term policy for robust infrastructure and facilities for all 25 district hospitals is being rolled out with proposed allocation of Rs 350 Cr. He also informed that 50% of MLALAD funds can be used for fighting coronavirus.

The Chief Minister said the state government has also launched its exercise to define its own zones, containment plan and standard operating procedures for COVID-19, which would be completed soon.

On reviving the state’s economy, Khandu said priority will be given to agriculture and horticulture activities. He said government will provide farmers with fencing, seeds for agri and horti crops as well provide support for marketing the farm produce.

He said APMC has been activated in all the districts and it has been doing commendable job for finding markets for the farmers. Army and central paramilitary forces stationed in the state are also a big market for the farmers for which the state government will soon sit with the officials of the respective forces to work out the modalities, he added.