Arunachal

Arunacha: A video shared by Ninong Ering of Railway staff misbehaving with NE people goes viral

May 21, 2020
Itanagar-  A video shared by Congress MLA Ninong Ering showing railway staff misbehaving with North Eastern People who have boarded special trains from Karnataka to reach back home, goes viral in social media. This incident is one of several reported over the last few months since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in India where individuals of North-Eastern origin are subjected to racist abuse all over India.

In his tweet, Ninong Ering, while thanking  Union Minister of Railways, Piyush Goel for running special trains for stranded individuals from North East, has never the less urged him to look into the matter saying that the people of North East deserved to be treated  with respect as even beggars aren’t subjected to such treatment and the people of North East aren’t beggars, but the guardians of the nation’s frontier.

