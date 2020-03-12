ArSRLM Mission is aimed at poverty alleviation in rural areas- CM

Itanagar

Chief Minister Pema Khandu today chaired the third governing body meeting of Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM) here in presence of Home and RD Minister Bamang Felix and Agriculture Minister Tage Taki.

Addressing the meeting, Chief Minister said the ArSRLM Mission is aimed at poverty alleviation in rural areas through improved access to financial services and enhancing their livelihood.

Chief Minister said poverty alleviation has to be achieved by encouraging entrepreneurship and building on the skills of the rural poor. He said the state government is looking towards creating more job opportunities not only in govt sector but also in the private sector with support from entrepreneurs.

He said numerous workshops and investment summits has been conducted in the state with the aim to encourage investment and entrepreneurship in the state. He said Arunachali people are hardworking, and what they need is handholding support.

Earlier, senior representatives from ArSRLM presented an overview of the Deen Dayal Antyodaya Yojana – National Rural Livelihood Mission (DAY-NRLM) and of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDUGKY).

This was followed by discussion on selection of locations for establishing District Mission Management Units (DMMU) and additional Block Mission Management Units (BMMU).