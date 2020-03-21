 Army personnel escaping Coronavirus Screening at entry point in Lohit

Tezu

“It is very unfortunate that Army and other paramilitary personnel avoiding their screening for Coronavirus at the entry point into Arunachal Pradesh in Lohit district.” this is the complaint of the medical team who have been assigned for screening every individual entering the state.

The medical team alleged that cars and convoys of Army and other paramilitary forces have failed to comply with the advisory of the government or follow the precautionary measures for voluntary screening.

“They do not cooperate and deliberately escape screening which is detrimental and encourages an outbreak”, complaint one of the staffs.

Meanwhile, in the aftermath of Coronavirus (COVID– 19) spreading, the Lohit district administration has tightened its boundary and issued advisory and precautionary measures to contain the widespread of said virus.

Every entry point in the district has been sealed and Thermal Screening of each and every individual entering the district is being carried out at Digaru Check gate and Sunpura.

A medical team headed by Dr S Towang District Surveillance Officer was seen yesterday at Digaru Check gate properly screening the public.

“We have four people under home quarantined. Two at Wakro and another two at Tezu, They have been detected with high fever after screening and are under treatment and observation”, says Dr Towang.

“Till day, no positive cases have been reported in the district and we have increased our vigilance to thwart any potential outbreak.” he added further.