Army conducts weapon display programme in Assam & Arunachal Pradesh

GUWAHATI- In the run up to the Republic Day 2021 & its ongoing efforts to constructively engage with the local population, Red Shield Division under the aegis of Spear Corps of Indian Army conducted Weapon & Band Display in Lekhapani, Rupai, Miao & Spaekhati areas of Upper Assam & Arunachal Pradesh. Aimed at invigorating & motivating the young minds of the region a total of 1500 students, 50 veterans & 200 locals attended the events.

The splendid event encompassed activities like weapon display, performance by Army Band & interactive sessions with the youth wherein they were guided about life in Indian Army & the ways to become part of it. A variety of military equipment and weapons were displayed and information kiosks were established to share all the information regarding enrollment in the Army. Officers, Junior Commissioned Officers and Jawans interacted with the young children and youth.

The mesmerizing martial tunes played by the bands helped in instilling fervor for the nation in these young minds. The inquisitiveness & the eagerness in the young populace about the Indian Army could be gauged by the high spirits amongst the youth while participating in the event.

The Veterans & the local populace conveyed their heartfelt gratitude to Indian Army for this initiative of engaging the youth & trying to prevent them from becoming part of unlawful activities. Indian Army has always been promoting unity and harmony in pursuit of a better future and better life for the people of our country.