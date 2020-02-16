APSSB malpractices: SIC registered case , investigation begins

Itanagar

The Special Investigation Cell (SIC) of Arunachal Pradesh Police on Sunday registered a case against APSSB malpractices and begins investigation into the matter.

Taking cognizance of alleged malpractices in a recruitment examination conducted by Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) recently, the Special Investigation Cell (SIC) of Arunachal Pradesh Police on Sunday registered a case on the direction of the State Government and launched an investigation into the matter.

“In relation to alleged malpractices in exam conducted by APSSB, FIR no. 03/20 u/s 468, 469, 471, 120B IPC and Sec 13(2) PC (Prevention of Corruption) Act has been registered at PS SIC,” Chief Minister Pema Khandu stated in a tweet this evening.

“A special team has been constituted to enquire into the matter on priority basis so that truth can be brought out without any delay,” Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar tweeted.

The Chief Minister earlier, in a tweet, wrote: “I have directed CS for fast-track probe into alleged irregularities in exam conducted by SSB.

I assure speedy justice & those involved won’t be spared no matter who they are. None can play with future of our youths. SSB was biggest reform brought for transparency in recruitment.”

As per the allegation, one of the OMR sheets of a candidate (bearing Roll No. 2025546) which was left blank allegedly during the said exam conducted on Feb 2, went viral on social media soon after the results of the exam for recruitment of lower divisional clerk (LDC), junior secretariat assistant (JSA) and other posts were published on the Board’s website on Friday last. Irony of the fact was that the said candidate bearing roll number 2025546 was shown in the result sheet to have been shortlisted for the skill test (which is of qualifying in nature).

Meanwhile, the State apex student body, All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU), strongly condemned the alleged anomalies that have been reported in just concluded APSSB examination and urged upon the police to immediately go into the crux of the whole fiasco in a time bound manner so that common masses are able to know what exactly has happened and exemplary punishment be given to the perpetrators of the crime.

“The incident has forsaken the very foundation of “fair play” as envisaged by the present state government in recruiting genuine talent and has once again let loose the wagging tails about corruption in recruiting commission as seen in the past,” stated AAPSU general secretary Tobom Dai, in a release here.

Asked whether any arrest has been made in connection with the case, SP (SIC) M Harsha Vardhan said, “Investigation is still going on…will inform in case of any update into the matter.”