APSSB job scam- Two more arrested, figure rise to 7

Itanagar

The figure of arrest in the Arunachal Pradesh staff selection board (APSSB) job scam reached to 7 after reported arrest of two more person by the Special Investigation Team (SIC).

The scam come into light when the blank OMR sheet was found circulating in social media for recruitment for the post of LDC, JSA and others held in the first week of February wherein more than Twenty Six Thousand youths and aspirants appeared.

On March 3, the state government has constituted a high level enquiry committee headed by Principal Resident Commissioner, AP New Delhi Jitendra Narayan, Commissioner (Home, Political and Border Affairs) Kaling Tayeng. The committee will submit its report within 21 days and will fix responsibility and lapses by all the government officers involved in the examination process.

Former APSSB Secretary SK Jain, IAS was put under suspension by the state government on March 3 by an order of the governor.

On March 6 Hundreds of aspirants of APSSB, students, youths and others staged protest march in the city thoroughfare demanding stern action against the remaining top officials who are allege to be involved in the APSSB fiasco and malpractice in the examination process

On earlier several occasion the aspirants has press conference, rally and demonstration demanding action on all the officers involved in the malpractice and corruption.

With the reported arrest of two person namely Tatem Darang and Yamak Dui the figure of arrest rise to seven.

Earlier on February 18 Senia Bagang and Mongam Basar was arrested followed by arrest of two Data Entry operator cum candidate Khemraj on February 19 and Tame Tania on February 21 respectively while then under secretary of the APSSB Kapter Ringu was arrested on Feb’20 for her role in malpractice and corruption and other issue of the case registered with SIC police station Itanagar.

However the arrest of two person is yet to be confirmed but the sources said that both Tatem Darang and Yamak Dui are under police custody.

Two person are so far on bail which include Senia Bagang as she has a feeding baby while Tame Tania is on medical treatment. Remaining three are under judicial custody. The sources said.

Meanwhile the sessions court in Yupia on Thursday rejected the bail plea of former under secretary, Kapter Ringu who has been suspended for her involvement in the scam related to the common exam for the posts of LDCs, JSAs and others.

The special investigation cell (SIC) has registered a case (No 03/20 u/s 468/469/471/ 120B IPC r/w Section 13(2) PC Act) against Ringu. She was arrested by the SIC on 20 February.

Ringu has been suspended from service and she has been charged manipulating the examination process by taking out the OMR sheets from the strong room and also for collecting money from candidates.”

However, ” The High Level Inquiry Committee on the alleged malpractices in the LDC/JSA exam of 2-2-20 conducted by APSSB invites submissions on leads, complaints, suggestions etc regarding the said examination and APSSB.

The information may be sent till 16/3/2020 at the email : arunachalhome@gmail.com or WhatsApp at nos 9868232377 & 9436040026. Confidentiality of the source if asked for will be ensured. “