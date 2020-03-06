APSSB Job Scam: Protest march by aspirants  

Itanagar

Hundreds of aspirants of APSSB, students, youths and others today staged protest march in the city demanding stern action against the remaining top officials who are allege to be involved in the APSSB job scam and malpractice in the examination process for the post of LDC, JSA and others.

Protesters holding placards, banners and shouting slogans against the then top officials which include then Chairman A C Verma, Member G S Meena, Jt Secretary T Misso and other and demanded immediate suspension in line of under secretary Kapter Ringu who has been arrested by the SIC for the allege cash for job scam.

The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board Aspirant Interim Committee for Justice and Reformation (ICJR) headed the protest march wherein hundreds of aspirants, students and youths from various college and university and other take part and march from Dera Natung Government College campus at Vivek Vihar to Raj Bhawan and submitted a memorandum to the governor.

The memorandum submitted by the ICJR demanded immediate suspension of Dr. A C Verma, G S Meena on ground of their involvement in cash for job scandal in APSSB and further initiate an inquiry and disciplinary proceeding under All India Services (Discipline and Appeal Rule 1969).