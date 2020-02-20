APSSB Fiasco: Under Secretary Kapter Ringu, Data Operator Khem Raj arrested

Itanagar

Two more person has been arrested on Thursday in connection with APSSB fiasco, informed M Harshavardhan SP, Special Investigation Cell ( SIC ).

Former APSSB Under Secretary Kapter Ringu was arrested from Abo-Tani colony where she came to meet someone this morning. While APSSB Data Operator Khem Raj was arrested when he was called for interrogation. SP informed.

The Court of ADSJ. Yupia had issued a Non-Bailable Warrant against the Under Secretary Ms Kapter Ringu.

Investigation is going on and till filling of this report, four persons has been arrested. Two persons namely Ms Senia Bagang and Ms Mongam Basar had arrested yesterday.

We are working on this case and hope more arrest would take place based on the progress of the case. Vardhan added.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu yesterday categorically made it crystal clear that no one involved in the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (SSB) fiasco will be spared and the guilty will be punished as per relevant rules and law.

The State Govt on Wednesday had issued a notification which transferred the chairman, secretary and others of the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB).