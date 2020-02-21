APSSB Fiasco: One more Data Entry Operator arrested

Itanagar

One more data entry operator has been arrested on Friday in connection with APSSB fiasco, informed M Harshavardhan SP, Special Investigation Cell ( SIC ).

In the ongoing investigation related to alleged malpractices in the examination conducted by APSSB for the post of LDC, ISA and others, SIC has arrested one more data operator Tame Tania on 21 Feb, informed SP, SIC.

Investigation is going on and till today Five persons has been arrested. Two persons namely Ms Senia Bagang and Ms Mongam Basar were arrested on Wednesday.

The then Under Secretary, APSSB Mrs Kapter Ringu was arrested on 20th February, 2020 from Abotani colony . On the same day one Data entry operator Khem Raj was also arrested.And now, today SIC arrested one more data entry operator Tame Tania.

They have been arrested for their role in the case, relating to unauthorized entry into strong room, tampering of OMR sheets and destruction of evidence.

With these arrests, the total number of arrested persons in this case is now 5. All the arrested persons are in police custody. Further investigation is under progress, SP Said.

