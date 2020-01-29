APSLSA introduced ‘Mobile Legal Services-cum-Lok Adalat Van’

Itanagar

The Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA) today introduced ‘Mobile Legal Services-cum-Lok Adalat Van’ that would be ferried at various parts and remote areas in every district of Arunachal Pradesh as a part of its ‘justice at your doorsteps’ campaign.

Mr. Justice Ajai Lamba, Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court flagged of the van in a ceremony was held at the lawns of Gauhati High Court, Itanagar Permanent Bench, Naharlagun on Wednesday.

while addressing the gathering, he pointed out that the Mobile Legal Services -cum- Lok Adalat van is a much needed solution to the topographical and infrastructure related challenges in the contexts of North Eastern states. “The issues and challenges of the litigants belonging to remote areas of Arunachal Pradesh can now be rendered without delay and challenges.” He also gave his suggestions on how the multi utility van can collaborate with other government departments as a much needed help in recording the birth and death registration.

During the ceremony Budi Habung, Member Secretary, APSLSA informed that “The van consists of facilities like court compartments with basic amenities as well as brochures, desk, papers and files, office stationaries, seating arrangement for lawyers and the team, cabinet for the presiding officer, internal and external address system, and generator among others.

“the Mobile Legal Services -cum-Lok Adalat Van will be highly beneficial for the Legal Services Authorities and will provide an opportunity to improve and increase the spread of legal awareness in the society and resolving disputes.”

As on date there are 20 District Legal Services Authorities in the state , 28 Legal Aid Clinics in various parts of the state and 28 Legal Literacy Clubs established across the state and through Lok Adalat, a total of 6521 cases consisting of Civil and criminal cases were disposed so far.

Later an awareness programme was conducted by the APSLSA at Oju Welfare Society, Naharlagun for the children of Oju mission which was attended by a total of 100 participants , included the care givers, staffs and members of Arunachal Pradesh Women Welfare Society (APWWS).

During the programme, talks on various facets of legal services Authorities were spoken by Sri. Budi Habung, Member Secretary, APSLSA, Sessions on Effective Happiness was also delivered by Marie Riba, Project Consultant, APSLSA, while Raknu Konya, Penal Advocate for APSLSA gave awareness on the various NALSA Schemes and government schemes for women and children. Smt. Kani Nada Maling , Secretary, Arunachal Pradesh Women Welfare Society engaged the participants and spoke on the provisions on protection women and children.