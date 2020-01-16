APCS aspirants donate 105 units of Blood in service of humanity

Itanagar

The aspirants of Arunachal Pradesh Civil Service (APCS) today donated blood in the service of humanity and for the cause of suffering at RK Mission Hospital.

More than 140 aspirants registered their names but only 105 donated after proper checkup. The blood donation camp was organized at the conference hall of the RK Mission Hospital.

The programme was organized by APPSC aspirants supported by Arunachal Voluntary blood donors organization in collaboration with state blood transfusion council (SBTC).

Papum Pare SP Jimmy Cheram, WRD SE I/C Hage Mobing, Arunachal civil society (ACS) Chairman Patey Tayum, Arunachal voluntary Blood donors association Chairman Rameah Jeke among other address, interacted and motivated the youths on the occasion.

Among other Arunachal Pradesh Women welfare society (APWWS). Secretary General Kani Nada Maling, executive members from RGU scholars forum, few media person were also present and donated blood.