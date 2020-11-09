APACC condole the death of a NEEPCO Official

ITANAGAR: Taba Rotu, a native of Potin village under Lower Subansiri district died on Monday at Guwahati. He was battling for life after suffering a major brain stroke.

Born in 1974 late Taba Rotu was currently working as assistant (special grade) under NEEPCO at Pare hydro electric project. He is survived by two sons and wife. His body will be cremated at his residence at Doimukh under Papum Pare district.

The Arunachal Pradesh Abotani Community Confederation (APACC) has deeply mourned the early demise of late Taba Rotu working with NEEPCO .

In a statement APACC chairman, Taba Taku termed his death as loss to the members of Tebw clan in particular and people of Potin in general. “He was a finest gentleman and in his death we have lost a very good brother,” he added.