Anti-CAA protest: Two killed in firing in Mangaluru

Mangaluru

Two people were killed , when police fired to control a mob Protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act- CAA in Mangaluru. The mob allegedly turned violent and the protesters, defying prohibitory orders, went berserk pelting stones at the police and vehicles near DC office on Thursday.

Police said the firing was done in self-defence against the stone-pelting that led to “serious injuries” to twenty cops. A curfew has been imposed in the city till midnight tomorrow.

The deceased were identified as 49-year-old Jaleel and 23-year-old Nausheen, both Mangaluru residents.

In Karnataka, hundreds defied prohibitory orders in Bengaluru, Kalburgi, Hassan, Hubli and Dharwad but the agitations were largely peaceful except for some stray incidents of stone pelting.

Protestors held up portraits of Mahatma Gandhi and B R Ambedkar and waved placards calling CAA unconstitutional. A number of students taped their mouths while others shouted slogans against the prime minister, union home minister and the ruling party.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa appealed for peace in the state and said “mischief mongers” spreading “false propaganda” against the CAA were responsible for Mangaluru violence.

Yediyurappa requested the people to maintain communal harmony and refrain from destroying public property.

Two Congress leaders Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Gowda and Jayanagar MLA Sowmya Reddy have challenged the imposition of Section 144 in several parts of the state in the Karnataka High Court. The petition will be heard tomorrow.