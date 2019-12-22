Anti CAA protest, Dharna by Assamese Society

Itanagar

The Assamese society residing in state capital today carried out protest and dharna against the Citizenship Amendment Act-2019 (CAA) at tennis court campus here at IG Park.

Hundreds of Assamese people having leaflet, banners, cutout shouting slogans against the CAA. “ ami CAA na manu”, ‘NE unity jindabad’, ‘Indigenous people long live’ etc.

One of the youth leader said that the continue agitation in the North East by the indigenous people is to secure the basic value of our constitution and to safeguard the rights of indigenous people of India’s North East.

Several students leaders and youths organisation leaders of state address the protesters which include NESO convener Pritam Waii Sonam, UAIPF President Laffe Paffa, Naharlagun Kristi Kendra President Budhin Dutta, AAPSU leader Marli Kamki, youth leader Isac Deb Barman and several others.

The protesters also sung several songs and it was a peaceful protest claimed, the protesters claimed.