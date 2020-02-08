All India Police Badminton Championship: Dy SP Dekio Gumja wins Gold

Less than a minute

Less than a minute

Itanagar

Dy SP Papum Pare Dekio Gumja won Gold medal in the All India Police Badminton Championship at Bhopal in men’s singles (GO)category today.

He won by 21-18,21-17 against Birendra Vikram Singh of CRPF in the final and 21-18,19-21, 21-9 against last year winner Benjamin EII (CRPF)in semifinal.

Total 38 teams from various state police and para military forces (Central armed police) and other police organizations participated.

CRPF won the overall Championship followed by Mizoram police.

Team Arunachal Pradesh consist of players, namely Dysp Dekio Gumja , ASI Modo Doyum and ASI Monya Riba.

Riba qualified upto pre-qtr final in mens single open category