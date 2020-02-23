ALERT: Siang river in Arunachal turning muddy again

Pasighat By Maksam Tayeng

The Mighty Siang River in Arunachal Pradesh once again getting muddy today with its water colour changed from its normalcy till a day before.

It must be mention here that Siang river known as Brahmaputra river in Assam and across India which had shook the entire Arunachal Pradesh and Assam in the previous years owing to muddy or cement mixed type water content associated with major flooding in the Siang/Brahmaputra.

The change in water colour with muddy content is similar to the contaminated river water previous year when continuous flow of muddy river water in Siang river had led to raise of riverbed owing to excessive siltation which had led to massive erosion toward both banks of the Siang river in flood plains of East Siang District, in Arunachal Pradesh and also in Assam. The changed of river water colour due to muddiness had also led to killings of fishes and other aquatic life in Siang River around two years ago with sudden change of water level in Siang.

The reason for unusual change of river water colour change in Siang River was said to be due to excavation works undergoing at Tibetan region in China then which was initially believed to be causing due to diversion attempt of Siang river by China toward their desert areas.

At another point it was also stated that the muddy content of river water in Siang River was due to massive landslide in Tibet at the upper ridges of Siang river near India-China border where blockade of river water was reported with formation of natural lake like huge dam which after its bursting had cause untold miseries to the downstream populations of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam settling along the river bank.

The then Lok Sabha MP and present MLA 37th Pasighat West, Ninong Ering had taken up the matter at parliament also and accordingly central government was of the view to come out with a solution to such threat from China.

The state government had also apprised the central government to visit the ground zero at China to ascertain the exact reason and Brahmaputra Board members were also supposed to visit the situations of flood out of unusual high tide and massive soil erosion here in East Siang District of Arunachal Pradesh then.

But nothing much was paid heed at then and neither the central government nor the Brahmaputra Board visited the sites at Pasighat to ascertain the situations for any future preparation in case of similar threat from Siang River by means of loss of lives and properties.

However, with no much initiative from both the state and central government in regards to pre-flood preparedness with Siang river centric strategies, the flood affected inhabitants of Siang or Brahmaputra valley in both Arunachal Pradesh and Assam will required to stay alert and precautious.

Meanwhile, officials of District Disaster Management Office, East Siang District, Pasighat led by Obang Apum were seen monitoring the Siang river water colour change who also informed and confirmed this scribe that the river water in Siang has changed again like previous years but there was no rise of water level today.