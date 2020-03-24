AIMS Doctors handling coronavirus cases allege harassment

New Delhi

Doctors, Nurses of All India Medical Science ( AIMS ) who are handling coronavirus cases has alleged that they were harassed and asked by their landlords or house owners to vacate their temporary or rented accommodations.

In a letter written to the Union Home minister Amit Shah, the Residents Doctor’s Association (RDA) RDA alleged that doctors, nurses and other healthcare professionals involved in coronavirus cases have been asked to vacate their temporary or rented accommodations.

“The landlords/house owners fear that these healthcare professionals make them vulnerable to infections,’’ the letter said.

The association claimed that many doctors have been left stranded with no alternative place to stay. “We request the Home minister to issue directives to the police to prohibit landlords from evicting the doctors, nurses and professionals who are involved in taking care of coronavirus cases,’’ said President of the RDA, Adarsh Pratap Singh.

The association has also claimed that in view of the lockdown and curfew in some states, the medicos were finding it difficult to commute from residences to the hospitals. “Hence travel arrangements should be made for these professionals,’’ the association demanded.

Amit Shah later phoned Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava to ask him to take action on complaints received from healthcare professionals. Dr Srinivas Rajkumar T, general secretary of the AIIMS association, later said the home minister had called him the association also and assured that “any such issue of ostracisation will be taken seriously and action will be taken immediately”.

Recently, even the management of national carrier, Air India had sought intervention of the police to prevent harassment of its crew who had flown coronavirus affected Indians stranded in virus affected foreign countries.

