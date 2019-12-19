ADM Talo Potom inspects four lane road construction sites

Itanagar

Additional district Magistrate (ADM) cum Highway administrator Talo Potom today carried out inspection at several critical location along the four lane road from C Sector to Papu Nallah near Dree ground to asses the exact work progress and status of the work undertaken by the agency.

Potom accompanied with Highway Executive Engineer Nani Tath, Authority engineer VK Singh, technical officers and other officers also take stock of the work progress. Before that the Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar also inspected the road few days ago.

Potom said that ” official should inspect the construction site on a regular basis, though which we can monitor and control the work progress as per specification, and also boost the moral of the workers.

He inform that Chief Secretary will take his second inspection on December 21st with senior officer of all line department. He will inspect the stretch of road construction from Chandanagar to Papu Nallah therefore it was necessary to update all in this regard.

He however said several hindrances on the RoW has been either resolved or shorted out and hope the construction agency TK Engineering consortium Pvt. Ltd take up the work in war footing without any disturbances. He also appeal all concern not to create any hinderacne in the work construction so that four lane road between Itanagar-Naharlagun come up with a quality in time. Potom added.