Aatma-Nirbhar : use police land for kitchen garden- Felix says to police officials

Itanagar: The Home Minister Bamang Felix on Monday visited the state police headquarter here and met the senior police officers. Felix expressed his gratitude to the state police for their yeoman service in the battle against Covid 19. He also distributed five hudner KG seedless Thai lemon to the police officers and officials which was donated by Green Gold Company promoted by Likha Maj.

Later talking to the press, the home minister Bamang Felis informed that state police are joining the vocal for local initiative. “As part of the Aatma-Nirbhar Campaign the state police have decided to make use of land belonging to police for kitchen garden.

It is for self-reliant and also to avail the organic food,” said Felix. Further the home minister informed that 7500 horticulture and other plants have been planted across the state in this year’s planting season by the police. DGP RP Upadhaya was also present on the occasion.

Felix on the occasion urge upon all ranks of the Arunachal Pradesh Police to promote local products and ‘vocal for local’ product being cultivated by locals which would help in up gradation of the economic condition of the farmer concern and also help in self reliant.