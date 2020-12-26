89th AGM of the BCCI held at Ahmedabad

AHMEDABAD: The 89th Annual General Meeting ( AGM ) of the BCCI was held at Ahmedabad on Dec 24, 2020 in which many important issues discussed.

In the meeting it was decidedn that ” Two new team will be included in IPL, to Host World Cup T20 in the year 2021 and 2023, cricket to be included in 2028 Olympic Games.

The Arunachal Cricket Association was represented by Nabam Vivek , Vice President and Techi Tagar Joint secretary.

A T20 exhibition match was held between President 11v/s Secretary 11 in the world’s largest cricket stadium at Motera , Ahmedabad. Mr. Vivek played in the president 11 representing Arunachal.

Jay Shah Secretary BCCI agreed to visit Arunachal Pradesh in the Month of January 2021 as he is the mentor of Arunachal Cricket among the BCCI office bearers.