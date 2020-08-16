74th Independence Day celebrations in Arunachal Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: Along with the rest of the country the 74th Independence Day was celebrated in Arunachal Pradesh with joy and enthusiasm by following all SOPs and social distancing because of COVID-19.

74th Independence Day Celebration at I.G. Park Itanagar

While greeting the people, the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu in his address said, “India attained its Independence through united efforts of its people and the sacrifices they made for the sake of our motherland. Our Nation was able to shed the yoke of colonial rule and a New India was born believing in the principles of liberty , equality , justice and fraternity.

During his speech CM said “ I am very happy that few days from now, all the Seniors of our State representing our tribes will meet in the true spirit of brotherhood to discuss how our rich culture, traditions and customs can be preserved while charting our destiny towards a developed Arunachal Pradesh for generations to come. I am optimistic that through these deliberations a viable path of action will emerge. The inter-tribe brotherhood, camaraderie and bonhomie which our people share is exemplary and needs to be cherished”.

Independence Day celebrated at Itanagar Raj Bhavan

The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) hoisted the National Flag on the 74th Independence Day of India, 15th August 2020 at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar. The Governor saluted the National Flag, while the Echo Company of 33rd Battalion of Indo Tibetan Border Police Detachment, attached to Raj Bhavan, presented the Guard of Honour to the Flag. First Lady of the State Smt Neelam Misra, special invitees from COVID19 Frontline Warriors of medical officials and police personnel and officials of Raj Bhavan participated in the celebration adhering to the COVID19 pandemic protocol.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor extended Independence Day greetings to the people of Arunachal Pradesh and fellow citizens of India. On behalf of the people of the State, he conveyed appreciation to the Indian Armed Forces, State Police Paramilitary Forces and the people for contributing towards ensuring the safety of individuals and the security, unity and integrity of the Nation.

Tawang: Along with rest of the nation following all the necessary SOPs in view of COVID-19 Pandemic, the 74th Independence day was celebrated in all the administrative outposts and district Headquarters of Tawang District. Tsering Tashi, MLA Tawang hoisted the national flag at District Headquarters while Jambey Tashi, MLA Lunmla hoisted the national flag at Lumla Headquarters.

At Tawang district Headquarters MLA Tawang Tsering Tashi Addressing the public,Conveyed best wishes to all. He further said, 15th August is a day for rejoice and celebration, but we should not forget the sacrifices made by our freedom fighters and great leaders for achieving this freedom.

More update awaited