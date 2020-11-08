48th APP Raising Day Celebrated at 2nd AAP Bn HQ Aalo with the theme, “Plant A Tree Where ever You Are”

The 48th APP Raising Day Celebrated at 2nd AAP Bn HQ Aalo & CHQ’s with the theme, “Plant A Tree Where ever You Are” today from 9 am onwards.

Two retired SP’s/Commandant Raken Padu and Doge Jini also graced the celebration as honorable guests on our invitation and participated in our plantation of trees and also distributed trophies and certificates of various games & sports events held earlier from 03 to 07 Nov.

About 200 trees were planted at Bn HQ Aalo and another 500 trees were planted at CHQ locations by all ranks from cook to Commandant.

Two other invited retired senior officers Pomar Bagra & Reli Loyi could not attend to health & other engagement.

Ground preparation, cleaning, grass cutting all started on my joining from 20th October. Such activities were on hold due to covid. All the available officers & office staffs were put to work from 6am to 7.30am every morning in addition to their normal office duty from 9.30am. Ground preparation was made possible in such short duration only because one more grass cutting machine was bought and MTS staffs were specifically deployed for the duty under the supervision of BHM H/C Doli Ado.

Games and sports in C/W APP raising day started from 3rd Nov with football match between CO XI vs Asstt.CO XI match which ended with 1 goal each from both teams.

On 4th Nov volleyball matches Astt CO(HQ) team vs Asstt.Co (ops) team & CO team vs Asstt Co ( DDO) team were played. Both Asst CO(Hq) team & CO team won their respective matches.

On 5th Nov, football final match was played which again ended in a draw.

On 6th Nov, final of volley ball betweenn AC HQ team vs CO team was won 4-1 by AC HQ team.

On 7th Nov, football penalty shoot out between Astt.CO XI & CO XI won 3-2 by Asst CO(Hq) XI. On the same day, long jump, 100 mtr race , shotput were also conducted and 1st, 2nd & 3rd winners were issued certificates today.

The celebration ended with words of advice from the retired senior officers Shri Raken Padu and Shri Doge Jini who also spoke about meaningful activities of a retired life. Shri Padu also committed to donate 100 nos of shichir/hichir treas to the 2nd Bn HQ Aalo next year.

T Amo, Commandant 2nd AAP Bn, Aalo