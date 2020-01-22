Arunachali girl Kumari Pema honoured with Bravery Award

New Delhi

Kumari Pema, a brave student of Government residential school Namtsering, Tawang has been honoured with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal puraskar (National Bravery Award 2020 ) by President Ramnath Kovind for her act of bravery. Ms Kumari Pema saved the lives of students and teachers when the boundary wall of her school collapsed due to heavy rainfall and landslide.

President Ram Nath Kovind gave the award to 15-year-old Kumari Pema for her act of great courage in saving the lives of two girls when the boundary wall of her school collapsed due to incessant rainfall and landslides. She also helped the hostel wardens and other hostel boarders to get out of the building risking her life.

Chief minister Pema Khandu congratulated Kumari Puja in his tweet saying ” Extremely proud of Kumari Pema, a student of Govt Residential School Namtsering, Tawang for being conferred today the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar for her act of bravery” .