2nd Tado Kholi inter district cricket tournament, begins at Rajiv Gandhi University ground

ITANAGAR- The 2nd edition of the Tado Kholi inter district cricket tournament started on Thursday at Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) ground. The tournament is being played in two venues with the other being held at PDCA ground, Kolma.

Altogether 11 teams affiliated to Arunachal Cricket Association (ACA) are participating in the tournament. It is a 50 over tournament and the final match will be played on February 18 next.

Talking to the press during the inauguration of the tournament, the ACA President TC Tok informed that, they are working on a plan to develop a cricket stadium in the state.

“We have requested the BCCI for help. Recently during his visit to the state , BCCI secretary general Jay Shah has assured to set up a cricket academy in the state,” he said. The ACA president further said tournaments like the Tado Kholi inter district cricket championship helps to unearth the real talent.

The ACA Vice president Nabam Vivek said the association is planning to organize cricketing events in the state.

“There will be more competition at school and college level. Also more club level competition will be encouraged in the districts,” he added.