2019 PPA MP candidate Mongol Yomso from East Arunachal joins INC

Pasighat: In a fresh development in Eastern Arunachal, Pasighat in particular, dynamic youth leader & MP Contestant of East Arunachal Mongol Yomso joined Indian National Congress ( INC ) today by signing the Membership along with his huge number of supporters at the residence of Congress leader Bosiram Siram.

His willingness to fight for better governance with the reckoning force of the new generation of INC is solely based on his belief that the only party which can bring a brighter change in the country as well as Arunachal Pradesh through a democratic process is the trusted Indian National Congress. He believes in a Secular principle of governance from any ruling party, which is visibly missing from the current government, said INC party sources this evening.

His alliance with any other party except with Indian National Congress is hereby termed Null & Void. His joining will strengthen the INC party in the Siang Belt of Arunachal which has very huge supporters with more than 20,000 people voting for him from the Siang Belt alone. Bosiram Siram, former Minister held a joining ceremony at his residence along with Oni Tamuk, President DCC East Siang, Daniel Gao – Gen Secy. DCC East Siang, Odang Moyong 38th BCC President, Allen Perme, Gen Secy. 38th BCC along with party leaders of 38th Pasighat East Constituency, added the sources from INC.