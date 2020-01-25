1st ever Innovation festival of Arunachal Pradesh inaugurated

Itanagar

1st ever Innovation festival organised by Arunachal Pradesh state council for science & Technology (APSCS &T) with partnership with National Innovation Foundation, India today here at science centre IG Park by Science & Technology Secretary Ameya A Abhayankar,

A first of its kind in the state, the Innovation festival saw participation of more than 50 innovations, put on display by students from NERIST, NIT Yupia, and schools from different part of state, Grassroots Innovators, Artesian and Entrepreneurs from Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and other states. As part of the Innovation Festival, Inspire Awards – Manak state level event was also organised where students from Changlang, Lohit, Lower Subansiri and Papum Ppare showcased their projects.

Secretary IT & Sports Ameya A Abhyankar APSCS&T has organised this event to foster the culture of innovation among all people of the state especially in all the educational institutions. He stressed upon the use and need of new emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, big data, machine learning etc. He announced the proposal for creation of a State Innovation Fund to support innovations and hoped that innovation related activities could be undertaken all the year long.

He also assured all support to the motivated innovators for showcasing their artefact and models at higher level.

C.D. Mungyak, Director cum Member Secretary, A.P. State Council for Science & Technology, highlighted the basic purpose of this festival to provide a common platform for grassroots innovators, students, artisians, and entrepreneur from the state to exchange their innovative ideas and share their experience in developing their innovations. He mentioned that the state abounds in creativity and innovation. The challenge is to identify things that can be taken forward for scaling up further.

Dr Nitin Maurya from National Innovation Foundation India (NIF) in his introductory remarks appreciated the participation of innovators from all walks of life in the Innovation Festival and hoped in the years to come, more innovators would forward to display their creativity and innovations at such events.

Arunachal Pradesh Science and Technology Council plans to take such events in different parts of the states and invites all innovators, craftsmen and artisans to come forward and share their work with the council, which will then take it forward appropriately.

The two day programme witness interaction session, technical session and discussion among the innovators and motivation by several eminent personalities and scholars and person from educational institution as a motivation to the young and upcoming innovators of state.