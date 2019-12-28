13th National sub-junior Roll Ball Championship-2019: twenty members team of Arunachal will take part

Itanagar

Twenty member team of Roll Ball Federation from Arunachal Pradesh is taking part in the 13th National sub-junior Roll Ball Championship-2019 from December 29 to 31 at DPS Khanapara, Guwahati said in a statement issued by Arunachal Pradesh Roll Ball federation (APRBF) President Jesi Debia.

Jesi said that twenty members team will play the game which began here from Sunday and we have coaching and other training for the purpose here at Guwahati from December 22. There are 12 boys and 8 girls who will represent the Arunachal Pradesh team.

All total 17 states are taking part in the championship while Arunachal Pradesh state team will be participating first time in national event. Arunachal boys team has been kept in pool-B while the girl steam has been kept pool-C.

On December 29 Arunachal Pradesh boys team will play with Meghalaya while the girls team will play with Madhya Pradesh. On December 30 the state girls team will play with Utter Pradesh and Delhi while boys team will play with Bihar and Kerala.

The winners of various pool will play with the winners of other pool for both boys and girls on December 31 followed by semi final. The final match will also be played on December 31 followed by valedictory function. Jesi added.

Meanwhile North East Roll Ball Federation President Pawan Kapoor said that preparation is almost completed. the tournament will be played at DPS Khanapara. Four team from NE region which include boys team from Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and Nagaland while girls team from Assam, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh playing and hope the tournament goes well we may be able to see a good games. Kapoor added.